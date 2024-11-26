Emerging Market Telecom Operator Expands Reach with 5G Networks in Benin & DRC

MTN Group has officially launched 5G networks in Benin and the Republic of Congo, demonstrating their commitment to leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress and promoting a modern connected lifestyle.

The introduction of this groundbreaking technology marks a major advancement in the way businesses and communities in Africa interact, develop, and expand. In addition to enabling significantly faster speeds and reduced latency, 5G is a driving force behind significant advancements in manufacturing, entrepreneurship, healthcare, education, and agriculture.

MTN’s 5G technology was first commercially launched in South Africa in June 2020, and since then, it has been expanded across Africa to Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, Congo-Brazzaville, and Benin.

South Sudan’s trials for 5G networks began in 2023 with 2,251 sites, followed by 829 sites in the first half of 2024.

MTN Group Chief Technology and Information Officer Mazen Mroue said: “The launch of 5G in Benin and Congo-Brazzaville underscores MTN’s role in shaping the digital future of Africa. 5G is more than a technological advancement—it is the foundation for innovation, economic growth, and the creation of new opportunities. We are pleased to support the evolution of a connected, inclusive, and prosperous Africa.

As we work to secure the spectrum and licenses required to extend our 5G footprint, we remain focused on unlocking the potential of technology to create shared value, foster innovation, and drive sustainable growth across Africa.”