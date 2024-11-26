ATM Safety 101: Dos & Don’ts for the Holiday Season

As the year gradually comes to a conclusion and the anticipation of the Christmas season begins to set in, the necessity of hypervigilance increases. During this time, scammers try to defraud small business owners and unwary consumers at ATMs and shop tills, among other locations where cash is withdrawn or deposited.

According to Zibu Nqala, CEO of FNB Points of Presence, To prevent falling prey, you must always practice caution and be particularly aware of your surroundings. To avoid getting victimized, you should also stay up to date on the current trends used by fraudsters. “Because cash is so widely used, we frequently see a rampant increase in ATM-related crimes over the holiday season, and consumers typically withdraw significant amounts of money for a variety of reasons.”

Nqala shares some helpful ATM tips to keep you safe this holiday season:

Dos

Never share your ATM PIN with anybody or write it down. Change your PIN if you suspect it has been compromised.

Familiarize yourself with the ATM’s appearance and feel so that you can detect any foreign objects attached to it.

To avoid scams, stand near the ATM and avoid distractions. If disturbed, cancel the transaction immediately. Cover the ATM keypad with your hand to avoid cameras recording your PIN. Avoid entering your PIN on unfamiliar screens, and carefully read the instructions on the ATM screen before entering your PIN.

Avoid handling cash in public, and keep your wallet or handbag secure before leaving the ATM.

Should an ATM retain your card, block your card immediately and get in touch with your bank right away

To protect yourself, set realistic daily cash withdrawal limits, regularly check your statements, and report suspicious transactions. Instead, use your debit card for purchases.

Don’ts

Avoid requesting assistance from non-employees or consultants of the branch, and never force your card into the ATM slot. If the card isn’t easily accepted, it may have been tampered with by criminals. Avoid using an ATM if it appears faulty or shows tampering evidence.

Do not enter your PIN if the ATM screen looks strange; instead, cancel the transaction.

Be aware of strangers who may request that you return to the ATM to finish a transaction. They frequently ask or offer to help you.

Avoid withdrawing large cash sums and refrain from posting cash images on social media to protect your privacy.

“FNB customers have multiple options to transact safely whenever and wherever they are. Our branches and ATMs continue to play an important part in ensuring that our customers access services in a convenient and safe manner. This is coupled with several other convenient channels, including the FNB App, online banking, cellphone banking, and large payment transaction alternatives such as PayShap. In general, we encourage customers to maximize the efficiency of all our channels and, most importantly, to be vigilant and stay safe over this time,” concludes Nqala.