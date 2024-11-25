Cisco Expands Innovation Network with New EDGE Centre in Johannesburg

Cisco and the incubator hub Forge X announced their partnership to open a new EDGE Center in Johannesburg.

EDGE, an acronym for “Experience, Design, GTM (Go to Market), and Earn,” gives local businesses access to cutting-edge Cisco connection and collaboration tools in addition to training and enablement resources. The Cisco EDGE centers serve as centers for education, innovation, and incubation.

This will be the eighth Cisco EDGE Centre in South Africa, which is part of Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration program in the country. Among these centers is WomHub, the first female-led incubator in South Africa dedicated to promoting gender equality and supporting women in STEM. Since the inception of the first center in 2019 in South Africa, Cisco EDGE Centers have developed 200 local SMME partnerships and supported the creation of 104 jobs.

With Cisco technology installed in the new facility, local companies will be able to communicate with Cisco specialists around the world. Additionally, training opportunities for cybersecurity certifications, digital literacy, and skill development will be provided by Cisco Networking Academy, one of the oldest IT skills-to-jobs programs in the world.

“Our shared vision with Forge X is to create a new network of certified Cisco partners offering innovative technology solutions to the South African market. This collaboration reflects our goal of supporting South Africa’s digital economy, expected to comprise nearly 20% of GDP by 2028,” said Conrad Steyn, Country Digital Acceleration Leader at Cisco South Africa.

Martine Solomon, Executive Director at Forge X, commented: “This collaboration will enable SMMEs to leverage technology to build sustainable businesses and drive local innovation. Our hands-on approach to business development and Cisco’s extensive expertise create a robust support structure for entrepreneurs and youth. We are building an inclusive ecosystem where digital and entrepreneurial skills foster economic resilience and community growth.”

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering an inclusive digital future by driving innovation and enabling job creation within South Africa’s dynamic technology landscape. With AI emerging as a crucial driver of economic transformation, it is vital to equip SMMEs with the skills, tools, and knowledge required to harness its potential. By empowering these businesses, we not only accelerate their growth but also contribute to sustainable income generation and long-term economic resilience in the country,” says Smangele Nkosi, Country Leader at Cisco South Africa.

Cisco’s CDA program collaborates with government and private sector leaders around the world to build sustainable, secure, and inclusive innovation ecosystems powered by ethical and transformative technology solutions. With more than 1,600 active or completed projects in 50 countries, it is unlocking new value for participating countries, their industries, and their residents.

A key pillar of the CDA program is digital skills development in collaboration with Cisco Networking Academy.Since the inception of Cisco Networking Academy in South Africa in 1998, more than 411,000 students have been trained, including 154,000 in Cisco’s 2024 fiscal year alone, 61% of whom were female.