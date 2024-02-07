Cisco Announces AI Innovation and Partnerships

At its flagship technology event in Europe, Cisco announced significant progress in Artificial Intelligence (AI) across its entire portfolio, attracting over 14,000 leading IT professionals.

Organizations worldwide are exploring new ways to leverage AI and Generative AI (GenAI) to enhance collaboration, application management, digital security, and customer experiences. Despite the potential economic benefits estimated at $4.4 trillion annually, challenges persist in enabling companies to fully integrate AI into their operations. The recent Cisco AI Readiness Index, based on a survey of over 8,000 private sector, business, and IT leaders across 30 countries, revealed that while 95 percent of respondents have an AI strategy in place or under development, only 14 percent are fully prepared to implement AI solutions.

Oliver Tuszik, SVP & President of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Cisco, emphasized the transformative potential of AI to address current challenges and drive innovation. Cisco is already leveraging AI across its product and customer service offerings, leading innovation in AI-ready infrastructure.

At Cisco Live Amsterdam, Cisco announced several initiatives to further its AI strategy, including collaborations with NVIDIA to simplify AI infrastructure deployment, advancements in cybersecurity with Cisco Identity Intelligence, enhancements to the Cisco Observability Platform for improved troubleshooting and monitoring, the launch of Motific, a SaaS product for trustworthy GenAI deployments, and new technologies to support AI infrastructure development and optimization, such as Cisco X-Series Direct and expanded converged and hyperconverged designs.

Additionally, Webex by Cisco introduced new AI features to enhance productivity and user experience across its suite of products and services.