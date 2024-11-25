Smart Shopping: TECNO’s Tips for Black Friday Savings

Black Friday has evolved from a one-day event in-store to a month-long period of deals and special offers, driven by advancements in online shopping and increased consumer behavior, with spending increasing annually during this time.

Black Friday weekend spending peaked in 2023, and stores saw record foot traffic. This year’s Black Friday is expected to be similar.

TECNO offers advice on budget-friendly deals during the Black Friday period, starting on November 25.

· Set a Budget

While it’s tempting to splash cash on Black Friday, especially with FOMO on great deals, it’s important to determine how much you can afford to spend and stick to that budget to avoid impulse buys.

· Prioritise Your Purchases

Write down items you genuinely need or want and prioritize them. Stick to your list to avoid being swayed by unplanned purchases.

· Check if Deals are Actually Deals

Just because a deal says that it’s a saving of X number of rands, or such a percentage off, doesn’t mean that it is necessarily true. Check prices ahead of time to see what is actually a good deal.

· Shop Online

· Check Different Retailers

Don’t settle for the first deal you see. Check multiple retailers for the same product. Sometimes, different retailers will have the same item at varied prices.

· Don’t Get Caught Up in FOMO

Overspending might be a result of FOMO. Remind yourself that there will always be sales in the future, and you can afford to pass up things that are wants rather than necessities or that don’t fit into your budget.

· Evaluate Before you Buy

Prior to buying anything, consider whether you truly need it, how frequently you’ll use it, and—above all—whether the purchase is a good deal.

· Don’t Forget About Cyber Monday

Some products might be more affordable on Cyber Monday (the Monday after Black Friday weekend), especially those in the electronics and technology sectors. Be mindful of this potential when making hasty weekend purchases.