Bemba Royal Establishment Partners with Zambia’s Telecom for SMS Technology

The Bemba Royal Establishment (“BRE”), headed by Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of Northern Province, and Zambia’s telecom and digital connectivity service provider are pleased to announce a strategic partnership for MTN bulk SMS technology.

The partnership is part of a campaign to engage and facilitate communication efficiently and effectively to provide digital solutions for Zambia’s progress. Beginning on November 19th, the paid-up bulk SMS campaign will run for six months, with more collaboration and growth anticipated.

This collaboration represents a big step in bridging traditional communication with new technology in a rapidly changing world. The Chitimukulu Royal Establishment will be able to engage with its members, stakeholders, and the general public more efficiently by utilizing MTN Zambia’s cutting-edge messaging solutions via targeted, tailored SMS notifications.

The bulk SMS will enable the Royal Establishment to transmit time-sensitive communications and crucial announcements directly to its target audience. With MTN Zambia’s substantial rural network coverage, the SMS service will reach a large audience, ensuring that information is distributed swiftly and efficiently across many regions. This collaboration increases the Chitimukulu Royal Establishment’s ties with the people by improving communication and transparency.

“We are honored to partner with the Bemba Royal Establishment to change the people’s lives by providing them with the tools that will enhance communication and connectivity throughout the Kingdom. This collaboration highlights our commitment to empowering communities with the latest communication technology to drive adoption of digital services and contribute to digital transformation,” said Mr. Elias Chembe, MTN Zambia, General Manager, Northern Region.

In addition, Mr. Chembe indicated that “MTN Zambia would give all the chiefs in the Royal Establishment K3,000 talk time monthly for 6 months to ensure the traditional leadership enjoys the benefits of a modern connected world.”

The Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bembe People said, “We recognize the power of technology in enhancing communication, and with this partnership, we aim to keep our community informed and connected. This initiative will go a long way in ensuring that our messages reach the right people at the right time.”