Safaricom Customers Get Exclusive Access to Showmax & DStv

Kenya’s MultiChoice has partnered with Safaricom to provide customers with exclusive access to TV shows, movies, sports, and documentaries on Showmax and DSTV Stream.

The strategic partnership enhances Safaricom customers’ viewing experiences with unparalleled convenience by delivering premium entertainment straight to their phones.

Under the partnership, Safaricom Home Fibre customers will now access and watch exclusive content on DStv via 400#, while Safaricom customers will enjoy a one-month subscription voucher for Showmax Entertainment Mobile or Showmax Entertainment

Nzola Miranda, Managing Director, MultiChoice Kenya, noted: “Today is a significant milestone in the Kenyan entertainment landscape. Two industry giants in telecommunications and entertainment will today deliver unparalleled convenience and value to our customers. This partnership underscores our commitment to offering world-class content while leveraging Safaricom’s innovative technology.”

He added: “Safaricom customers can look forward to an array of exclusive TV shows, movies, sports, and documentaries available through Showmax and DStv Stream, making it easier than ever to access the best entertainment across devices. This partnership demonstrates the power of collaboration over competition, bringing more value to our customers.”

Premium Entertainment

The English Premier League, a standout feature of the collaboration, will be available to users both at home through the DSTV Stream Proposition and on the go via Showmax. Customers may watch the EPL with an exclusive mobile-only subscription that gives them access to all games for a low monthly charge of KES 450 (3GB) with the Showmax X Go Monthly Plan.

The Showmax EPL + data plan allows consumers to watch the English Premier League live, with a 3GB monthly bundle to assist their viewing. Home Fibre subscribers can save up to 10% on DSTV Stream subscription bundles that mix home fiber and DSTV premium programming. The bundles provide access to over 90 entertainment, news, and sports channels.

Peter Ndegwa, Chief Executive Officer, Safaricom, “This strategic partnership between Safaricom and MultiChoice marks a significant milestone in how our customers will access premium content from the comfort of their homes or smartphones.”

He added: “As a digital lifestyle enabler, we are keen to leverage our extensive 4G and 5G network, as well as increasing uptake of home fiber, to bring a whole world of entertainment to our customers.”

The partnership aims to support local content creation that resonates with diverse audiences across the country, as consumer demand for digital entertainment is increasing, requiring flexible, on-the-go access to high-quality content across multiple devices.