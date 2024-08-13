Safaricom is currently Kenya’s Largest 5G Network

Safaricom announces major advancements in its 5G network coverage, surpassing 1,000 sites. Its extensive 5G network is now available in all 47 counties in Kenya, expanding the 5G footprint to cover 14% of the population.

High speed internet, transformative technology

With 1,114 5G sites spanning 102 towns nationwide, more individuals, businesses, and homes are now benefiting from high-speed internet. Additionally, Safaricom has over 11,000 enterprise customers on 5G and the number of active 5G smartphones has risen to over 780,000, highlighting the growing adoption of this transformative technology.

5G leapfrogging innovations

CEO for Safaricom PLC, Peter Ndegwa, says “Safaricom remains committed in leading Kenya’s Digital transformation through provision of a worry free, always on ubiquitous network enabling access to information, critical services and communication therefore bridging the digital divide. We believe that the benefits of 5G will be a key catalyst in leapfrogging other innovations, industries as well as Kenya’s digital economy.”

In October 2022, Safaricom became the first service provider in Kenya to launch 5G. Since then, the company has expanded its 5G network, driving the digitization of enterprise solutions across IoT, cybersecurity, cloud, and payments. This expansion has optimized business operations, improved efficiency, and enabled innovation and scalability.

Purpose driven tech company

As Safaricom aims to become Africa’s leading purpose-driven technology company by 2030, it is exciting to consider the opportunities that next-generation technologies like 5G will unlock for the continent. From immersive experiences and gaming to smart warehousing, telemedicine, and smart irrigation, the possibilities are endless as we build our Silicon Savannah.

Safaricom offers tailored 5G data bundles and Wi-Fi packages, allowing customers and businesses to enjoy ultra-fast speeds. The 5G bundles are available under ‘Go Monthly’ on the MySafaricom App, Safaricom.com, and USSD *544#. 5G Wi-Fi can be accessed through the MySafaricom App, USSD *400#, or by visiting the nearest Safaricom shop.