SITA Announces Senior VP Appointment in Airports Segment

SITA has appointed Nathalie Altwegg as Senior Vice President of its Airports business segment.

Altwegg will lead SITA‘s continued growth in the airports industry, building on the company’s global footprint in over 1,000 airports as well as its ambition to reinvent and digitalize operations and trips throughout the world through cutting-edge technology and innovation.

David Lavorel, CEO SITA, said: “It’s wonderful to be welcoming Nathalie to the executive team as a hugely experienced SITA expert with great insights into how to take our airports business forward. Her knowledge and leadership will be of great value to our airport customers of all sizes right across the world.”

Altwegg formerly served as SITA Europe’s Chief Operating Officer for two years, offering substantial management experience in strategy, commercial, people, and portfolio. With over two decades of experience in the air transport industry, Altwegg has a thorough understanding of the airport business, as well as expertise in M&A, IT outsourcing, and company development of all kinds, including huge and complex prospects.

Altwegg said: “We’re world leaders in the airport market, focusing on the future of our thousands of airports, airline, and ground handler customers across the world. We’re bringing great changes as we reinvent journeys and processes to deliver the ultimate travel experience with the most advanced, efficient, and sustainable technologies. Our airport business is a jewel in the industry, and I can’t wait to steer it into the future.”