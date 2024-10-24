Cryptocurrency Mobile Money Integration in 6 African Nations

Binance, a blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, is continuing to drive innovation and expand access to cryptocurrency in Africa.

Now allowing users in Benin, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Togo, and Senegal to buy cryptocurrency directly via mobile money payments enabled by local partnerships.

Samantha Fuller, spokesperson for Binance, says, “We remain focused on advancing financial inclusion and delivering user-friendly solutions for crypto adoption across Africa. This expansion into West and Central Africa is a significant step in our mission to increase crypto adoption, providing millions of people with more direct access to the global digital economy.”

According to Binance, this new service currently supports only BUY transactions, making it easier for new crypto users in these regions to get started and providing a reliable, secure platform for acquiring digital assets.

This new feature further solidifies Binance’s dedication to giving users throughout the continent easy and safe access to cryptocurrencies, supporting the platform’s goal of financial inclusion.