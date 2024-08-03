Telviva Triumphs in the Best Contact Center Platform Award

Telviva, South Africa’s cloud-based business communications provider, won the ‘Best Enterprise Contact Center Platform’ award at the 2024 CEM Africa Awards for its Managed Contact Centre as a Service.

Martie de Beer, Contact Center Executive at Telviva, commented, “Winning this award is a significant validation of our vision and efforts to transform the customer service landscape. At Telviva, we believe an exceptional customer experience (CX) is the core of a successful contact center. This accolade highlights our commitment to enhancing the customer journey through innovative technology and a customer-focused approach.”

Businesses are rapidly embracing omnichannel solutions to enable seamless communication across voice, email, web chat, instant messaging, and social media, as a strong customer experience becomes critical for acquiring and maintaining consumers. However, doing this necessitates robust processes, sophisticated integrations, rigorous customer journey mapping, and regulatory compliance. As a result, many businesses seek partners who can help them improve consumer experiences.

De Beer added, “Our service focuses on the customer journey at its core. We recognize that every interaction is a chance to build trust and loyalty, so we prioritize creating personalized and meaningful experiences. Our omnichannel approach ensures that customers receive consistent and coherent support across all communication channels.”

With Telviva’s managed service, clients work together to accomplish objectives rather than just installing software. As part of the company’s Network Operations Center, this comprises a specialized local support team made up of senior support engineers who only work with contact center clients. With the goal of resolving any problems before they affect the consumer, this team actively monitors contact center operations.

De Beer concluded, “Winning the ‘Best Enterprise Contact Center Platform’ award inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of customer service. We are committed to ongoing improvement and innovation, ensuring our clients have access to the latest tools and technologies for delivering exceptional customer experiences.”