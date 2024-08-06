X Mourns the Passing of Veteran Actress Connie Chiume

\The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of one of their own, ”Mam Connie” Connie Chiume, an internationally recognized actress who died at the age of 72 on August 6, 2024, in Garden City Hospital.

Best known for her appearances in “Gomora,” “Black Panther,” and “Zone 14,” she leaves behind a legacy of remarkable performances and a profound impact on the arts & entertainment industry.

An abundance of condolences and tributes have been shared on social media, especially Twitter, following the announcement of her death, which was made public on her Instagram post shared by the Chiume family.

The Chiume family stated that they would provide more information at a later stage.

Connie Chiume’s successful career extended decades, making her a household figure both in South Africa and around the world. Her stunning performances and unrelenting dedication earned her countless accolades, including several South African Film and Television Awards.

Here are some of her most noteworthy performances:

1. Stella Moloi in “Zone 14”: This part in the highly acclaimed South African drama series gained her considerable fame as a rising star in the entertainment industry

2. Mamokete Khuse in “Rhythm City”: Her portrayal of Mamokete in this popular soap opera solidified her status as one of South Africa’s most beloved actresses.

3. Mam’Sonto Molefe in “Gomora”: Connie portrayed a matriarch in this tense drama series.

4. Mining Tribe Elder in “Black Panther”: She received widespread praise and exposure to a worldwide audience for her performance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and her appearances in “Black Is King,” which also starred in Beyoncé’s visual album, solidifying her as an international star.

Heartfelt Tributes

Fans, coworkers, and admirers have used the opportunity to express their grief and recognize her outstanding contributions to the arts. Tributes from around the world are pouring in.

Aww mama, thank you for sharing your unmatched talent with us ❤️ we will forever celebrate you. Rest in peace #RIPConnieChiume pic.twitter.com/3pg6jSS3ov — Ri (@Just_opinion12) August 6, 2024

” My baby!”

May your soul be rested in perfect peace. Thank you for sharing your talent with us. Condolences to her family and all her loved ones. Gone too soon 🕊 #RIPConnieChiume pic.twitter.com/9cJv15k3sM — Bhoza Mphela ❣️🌈🌐🎤 🎧 (@MissBhoza) August 6, 2024

In addition to her accomplishments on screen, Connie Chiume was a mentor and supporter of the arts who gave many aspiring actors and actresses hope. Although her death has left a big hole in the profession, her legacy will keep motivating new generations.

Twitter users expressed condolences for Connie Chiume, highlighting her significant impact on numerous lives and her lasting legacy through her exceptional work and the lives she touched.

I think I speak for all South Africans when I say Connie IS South African television and cinema. She might be gone, but her legacy is forever. #RIPConnieChiume pic.twitter.com/NKdFXc3Ntx — SUPERINFORMATIVE on TikTok (@i_likebrandon) August 6, 2024