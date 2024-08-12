Elon Musk & Donald Trump’s Exclusive Live Chat on SpaceX

In a highly anticipated event, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, will hold a live chat with former President Donald Trump on SpaceX, the platform that replaced Twitter.

Elon Musk, who bought Twitter in 2022 and relaunched it to SpaceX, has created waves for his daring moves, such as restoring Donald Trump’s account, which had been permanently deleted following the January 6, 2021, Capitol assault. Trump’s return to the platform has been characterized by low activity since he founded his own social media website, Truth Social.

Musk confirmed the live discussion with Trump on his social media platform, X. Musk also extended an invitation to his fans to submit queries and remarks in the chat window.

“This is unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so it should be highly entertaining!”

The unscripted conversation, set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday, August 12, 2024, is projected to be a watershed event at the intersection of technology, politics, and social media, especially as the 2024 presidential election approaches and Trump seeks to engage with younger voters through social media influencers.

Media outlets have been buzzing with anticipation and speculation about the topics Musk and Trump might discuss.

Got my popcorn ready! As this is going to be a legendary X space for sure but the real question is will Trump officially come back to this platform after the space?

Two goats. Fresh lib tears in the making. Kleenex, anybody? Tell Trump to come back to x after the interview. He needs to talk to his base here. pic.twitter.com/BA7mea6TVE — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) August 12, 2024 The best duo to save the world, Elon Musk @elonmusk and Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump , this will be an amazing and epic interview, this will be the most listened to interview ever, and this is a great opportunity for Trump to decide to start publishing on X after this. pic.twitter.com/jac8wofwvj — Bin Mohammed Al Qais (@BinMohammedII) August 12, 2024

What to Expect

It is anticipated that the talk would cover a wide range of subjects, such as politics, technology, anecdotes from personal experiences, and future goals. Given Musk and Trump’s prior differences on topics like electric cars and climate change, the conversation is probably going to be thought-provoking as well as controversial.

The event is expected to draw a lot of attention, emphasizing both personalities’ tremendous significance in their industries.

To view the live stream, users should:

Log in your X account

Search for ‘Elon Musk’ account on the search bar (@elonmusk)

Click on his profile to access his updates

See if there’s a post or live video that indicates the conversation has started.

As the scheduled time for the live chat approaches, media reactions continue to evolve. Whether viewed as a groundbreaking conversation or a contentious spectacle, the event is set to be a landmark moment in the digital age.

What are your opinions on the media’s responses? Do you believe this live discussion will have a big influence on the forthcoming election?