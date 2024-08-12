Celebrating Women with Smartphone Manufacturer

We all have women we cherish in our lives. Whether they are your mom, wife, fiancée, girlfriend, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin, friend, or another significant person, they each bring something special in their own unique way. This is a statement from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer with operations in over 70 global markets, TECNO.

Women’s day

“As South Africa recognizes Women’s Month, with Women’s Day celebrated on the 9th of August, technology brand TECNO encourages everyone to celebrate the remarkable women in our lives. They each bring something special in their own unique way.” says TECNO

“We are proud to have a significant portion of our South African team composed of talented women, whose contributions and expertise drive the brand’s success and presence in the country. Their dedication has helped shape TECNO into what it is today, and they will continue to play a key role in the brand’s journey with smart wearables, accessories, and cellphones, alongside all its South African fans.” continues TECNO

Cherish and celebrate important women

“Make the most of your mobile phone this Women’s Month. Whether it’s capturing special moments with photos or videos, staying connected through calls, messages, or texts, or sending gifts via online retailers or apps, your phone can help you celebrate and cherish the important women in your life.” concludes TECNO

Availability

TECNO devices, including the SPARK 20 Pro 5G, SPARK 20, SPARK 20P, SPARK 20C, and SPARK GO 2024, are available at select retail partners such as Ackermans, Dunns, Edgars, Game, HiFi Corp, Jet, Makro, Mr Price, OK Furniture, PEP, Pick n Pay, Shoprite, TFG, Vodacom, and Woolworths (availability varies per retailer and product, while stocks last).

Source: TECNO