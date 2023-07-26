Elon Musk Announces Twitter Rebranding to ‘X’

Twitter social media platform, now under the ownership of Elon Musk, has signaled at the possible change of name in the future. Reports claim that the social media company plans to rebrand by replacing the infamous bird logo with an ‘X’.

This comes after Musk reveals that advertising revenue nearly halved. He also indicated that Twitter’s cash flow is in the red and that it has a heavy debt load.

There is skepticism surrounding the decision, that the already fiercely loyal user base would be lost in the case of major rebranding.

In a post on Sunday, Musk stated that he wanted to change Twitter’s logo. According to Reuters he also polled millions of his followers asking them if they would be in favor of changing the site’s color scheme from blue to black.

He posted a picture of a stylized X against a black outer space-themed background, tweeting, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

The X would be iconic representing Musk’s rocket company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., commonly known as SpaceX. In 1999 Musk also founded a startup called X.com, AND online financial services company now known as PayPal.

The branding synonymous for the companies he represents comes with no surprise.