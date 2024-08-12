You’re driving to work, the radio on, but instead of the usual programming, you’re tuned in to a station where you’ve selected the news sources, music, and interactions. Every element, including the host’s voice and personality, is tailored to your preferences. Welcome to the future. Welcome to Escape, a premier tech conference that brings together the brightest minds and groundbreaking innovations under one roof.

Ai radio

Omer Elgoni, one of the conference speakers, envisions a future shaped by his customizable and affordable AI radio, designed to enhance your daily commute. Omer is just one of many at Escape, sharing passion projects, lessons, and innovative approaches to transforming our interaction with the digital world.

This year, Escape promises to be exceptional, featuring industry leaders, visionary speakers, and hands-on experiences that will shape the tech landscape for years to come.

Inclusivity policy

What sets this conference apart is its evolution from BBD’s internal showcase to a public, hybrid, international event held simultaneously around the globe. It features in-person events in South Africa, the Netherlands, the UK, and India, alongside an immersive online experience for those who cannot attend physically. With multiple stages and speakers from around the world, attendees are immersed in a vibrant global community.

Agenda

This year’s topics include demystifying cybersecurity, revolutionary engineering with genetic algorithms, creating your own offline GPT, a comedic look at car hacking, and strategies for cutting costs without sacrificing quality with efficient ML models.

Another unique feature is the Game Jam, where enthusiasts can showcase their game development skills in teams for a chance to win exciting prizes!

Source: BBD