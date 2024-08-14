Bolt’s Driver App Chat Upgrade Rolls Out in South Africa

Bolt is enhancing its Driver App conversation with the ability to translate speech to text. This means that driver-partners may now dictate a chat message rather than typing it, and the Bolt app will transcribe it, convert it to the rider’s selected language, and deliver it to the rider as a regular chat message.

Driver-partners can use this by tapping the microphone symbol in the relevant chat, allowing Bolt to use the phone’s microphone, selecting their language, dictating the message, checking and editing it as needed, and sending it as a message, which will automatically translate to the rider’s preferred language.

Sandra Buyole, Regional PR Manager at Bolt, said: “Bolt knows how important it is to have quick and effective communication between driver-partners and riders. With this upgrade, we enable driver-partners in South Africa to communicate more easily and swiftly with our riders. It’s one of some ways we support a high-quality platform through quick and easy communication between driver-partners and riders, including in-app calls, chat messages, and language programs aimed at helping bridge language barriers.”

The chat enhancement, which will begin with Android smartphones, will enable local driver-partners to converse with tourists—many of whom already use Bolt—while visiting the more than 50 markets where Bolt is available—without the requirement to speak the same language. It’s one of several ways Bolt facilitates communication between driver-partners and consumers, which also includes language-assistance programs, in-app calls, and chat messaging.

Along with other recent Driver App updates, the new version includes Driver Compliments, which share positive post-trip rating compliments and customer comments to recognize and encourage driver partners who provide exceptional service.