Monday, July 22, 2024
The Winner of the Proptech Innovator of The Year Award: 2024

Winner of the 2024 Proptech Innovator of The Year Award: Lisa
Lisa, a smart leasing platform, has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Proptech Innovator of The Year award. This accolade was presented at the Residential Investment & Development Summit recently held at the Sandton Convention Centre in South Africa.

Lisa’s journey to winning this award was marked by the launch of its three specialized leasing products, which have been adopted by major industry players including property funds and REITs. This expansion has grown the platform by 400%, showcasing Lisa’s impact and reach in the commercial real estate market.


Solution partner

The recognition for Lisa comes shortly after being named a solution partner to MRI, a global leader in commercial real estate technology.

The Summit’s gala dinner, held in partnership with Real Estate Investor Magazine (REI), honours companies across several real estate investment categories. Neale Petersen, Chairman of the awards and REI representative, remarked, “These awards are a testament to the vision and hard work of industry leaders. Lisa is a deserving winner of the Proptech category. They have created technology that is a game changer in unifying owners, operators, brokers, and their customers across the critical leasing function.”
Excellence and innovation
The Proptech award recognizes technology platforms that demonstrate excellence and innovation while solving critical problems in the commercial real estate industry. A panel of industry experts selected Lisa for its proven ability to transform leasing and property management for commercial landlords.
