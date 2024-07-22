The Winner of the Proptech Innovator of The Year Award: 2024

Jodi Sher, Director and co-founder of Lisa, accepted the award on behalf of the company and shared her excitement: “We strive to deliver tailored innovation that addresses critical industry needs and generates significant value for stakeholders across all sectors. Lisa was developed strategically to provide the industry with a technology solution to manage portfolios and market spaces effectively, giving property owners a competitive edge as consumer behaviours evolve.”

Lisa’s platform stands out in the property industry by integrating advanced leasing technology with real-time data insights and automated workflows. This unique approach enables property owners and managers to optimize their assets, streamline operations, and fill spaces quicker, more affordably, and at the right price point. Lisa’s innovative features have set new standards in the industry, making it a go-to solution for commercial property owners.

The recognition as Proptech Innovator of the Year follows a year of significant milestones for Lisa, including the rapid expansion of its client base, partnering with MRI, and the introduction of new features that enhance its platform’s capabilities.

Enhanced decision making

Lisa has quickly become one of the leading Proptech companies in the commercial real estate industry with its cutting-edge smart leasing platform. By centralizing data and automating workflows, Lisa enhances decision-making regarding leasing, optimizes asset performance, and improves efficiencies.

The platform provides real-time data insights, streamlined property marketing, and comprehensive market analyses, helping property managers, brokers, and investors stay ahead in a competitive market. Lisa’s impact on the industry is significant, transforming how real estate professionals make and execute strategic leasing decisions.

In 2021, Lisa revolutionized the operations of Inospace, South Africa’s largest owner of serviced logistics parks, with its Lisa Lease product. After two years of product development, Lisa began offering its services to other property companies. Today, the Lisa platform is one of the largest first-party insights and collaboration engines in the industry, transforming how real estate professionals make and execute strategic leasing decisions and inspiring others to follow suit.