The Winner of the Proptech Innovator of The Year Award: 2024

Lisa, a smart leasing platform, has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Proptech Innovator of The Year award. This accolade was presented at the Residential Investment & Development Summit recently held at the Sandton Convention Centre in South Africa.
Lisa’s journey to winning this award was marked by the launch of its three specialized leasing products, which have been adopted by major industry players including property funds and REITs. This expansion has grown the platform by 400%, showcasing Lisa’s impact and reach in the commercial real estate market.
Solution partner
The recognition for Lisa comes shortly after being named a solution partner to MRI, a global leader in commercial real estate technology.
