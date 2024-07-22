SA’s Health Delegation Arrives in Munich for AIDS Conference

The South African delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Joe Phaahla, arrives in Munich, Germany, ahead of the 25th International AIDS Conference scheduled for 22 – 26 July 2024. This year’s theme, “Put people first,” emphasizes the need to strengthen human rights, improve healthcare facilities, and safeguard civil rights. The conference provides a platform to address persistent challenges affecting global HIV responses.

Delegation made up of Tech and Health Scientists

Deputy Minister Phaahla is accompanied by Mrs. Humile Mashatile, the SA Patron of the Global Alliance for ending AIDS in children by 2030, Dr. Thembisile Xulu, CEO of SANAC, Dr. Sandile Buthelezi, Director General of the Health Department, a team of health scientists, civil society activists, social partners, and senior government officials.

Tech innovations, Ai and digital technology in healthcare

The conference, known as the world’s largest and most influential on HIV/AIDS, will feature discussions on key population-led innovations, artificial intelligence and digital technology in healthcare, HIV and climate change, prevention of mother-to-child transmission, and lessons from COVID-19 misinformation.

Connecting data and programs to communities

Mrs. Mashatile will participate in panel discussions focusing on “Connecting data, programs, and communities to define the Global Alliance Roadmap to Ending AIDS in Children by 2030” and will meet with UNAIDS Executive Director Ms. Winnie Byanyima to outline strategic plans and programs developed by South African stakeholders.

Public surveys

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) of South Africa, the continent’s largest social science and humanities research agency, will present findings from the South African HIV Prevalence, Incidence, and Behavior (SABSSM) survey at the conference. This study represents a critical public data collection effort contributing to improved citizen welfare.

Deputy Minister Phaahla and the delegation join global activists in addressing challenges and identifying opportunities to accelerate HIV science, policy, and initiatives, aiming to build a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable global community.

According to Statistics SA- StatsSA, the estimated overall HIV prevalence rate is approximately 13,9% among the South African population. The total number of people living with HIV (PLWHIV) is estimated at approximately 8,45 million in 2022. For adults aged 15–49 years, an estimated 19,6% of the population is HIV positive.

Sources: Department of Health (DoH), The Presidency, StatsSA