R500 Million to Expand Broadband in Townships & Rural Areas

This financial year, Vodacom Eastern Cape plans to invest R500 million as part of its larger digital inclusion strategy to upgrade its network, enhance energy projects, and increase broadband coverage, especially in townships and rural areas.

The majority of this investment will go toward updating network infrastructure, establishing new sites, implementing 5G, and expanding LTE coverage on ICASA’s authorized spectrum. The coverage will focus on three major locations in the Eastern Cape: Lower Bay (from Gqeberha to Makhanda and Port Alfred), Central Bay (along the N10 and neighboring communities), and Upper Bay (Qonce, Monti, and Kei Mouth). This initiative will solve the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

Zakhele Jiyane, Managing Executive for Vodacom Eastern Cape, stated: “Our goal is to enhance our infrastructure to harness the benefits of the latest technology like 5G and offer a superior network experience. In some regions, this investment will introduce connectivity, supporting our mission to foster an inclusive digital society. We are particularly focused on expanding our network in deep rural areas where internet access is scarce. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the digital divide’s impact, and our new base stations will bridge this gap, connecting many to the digital economy and its benefits.”

Vodacom Eastern Cape is investing a substantial amount of money in backup power supplies and security enhancements to prevent theft, vandalism, and power outages, guaranteeing consistent network availability.

Comprehending the financial strains faced by consumers, Just4You and Just4YourTown provide reasonable voice and data bundles, ranging from R5 for 150MB + 30 minutes to R19 for 1GB and R29 for unlimited Vodacom-to-Vodacom voice minutes.

Supporting Educational Initiatives

By sponsoring educational programs that nurture young people’s potential and advance the socioeconomic development of the area, Vodacom Eastern Cape is dedicated to fostering inclusiveness for everyone. The business has given new ablution facilities to Ilitha LeThu Preschool in Lusikisiki and deactivated pit latrine toilets.

Encouraging Youth Participation in the Digital Economy

Vodacom has created the Connected Farmer platform to enable small-scale agricultural producers and boost youth participation in the digital economy. The province has implemented this platform in 100 schools. Furthermore, Vodacom offers complimentary internet access at the Love Life youth leadership center located in Uitenhage.

Nurturing Female Talent in STEM

Vodacom hosted the Code Like a Girl boot camp, which aims to dispel gender stereotypes and develop female potential in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). This effort helped 150 girls from schools in Gqeberha, Mdantsane, Komani, and Libode.

Jiyane concludes: “Our partnerships with local government and organizations aim to make a significant impact on our communities. Our substantial network investment and ongoing corporate social initiatives are aligned with our goal of connecting everyone to a better future.”