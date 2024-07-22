Oracle’s Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner

Infobip, a global cloud communications platform and a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has strengthened its collaboration with Oracle by becoming an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) with access to Oracle Integration Cloud.

Now, businesses using any Oracle solution can leverage Infobip’s omnichannel platform through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace (OCM). This integration enables businesses to orchestrate powerful interactions swiftly, enhancing customer satisfaction, boosting sales, and improving campaign performance.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace serves as a centralized hub for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services, offering unique solutions that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

Empowering various business sectors

Infobip’s communication channels empower businesses across various sectors, including banking and financial services, retail and ecommerce, and hospitality and leisure, to deliver conversational experiences. Through this partnership, Oracle users gain valuable customer insights, enabling them to refine campaign strategies and nurture leads throughout the buying process stages. They can connect additional channels seamlessly within a unified solution, transition conversations between channels, and establish failover options for timely customer alerts and information. Infobip also plans to develop further integrations through Oracle Integration Cloud.

Businesses can achieve their goals leveraging Infobip’s extensive network of over 800 direct operator connections, delivering more than 100 billion messages annually, alongside Oracle’s industry-leading marketing and sales solutions tailored for both B2C and B2B companies.

Helping B2Bs and B2Cs

Group Vice President of product management at Oracle Marketing, Stephen Streich, says “Oracle is committed to providing leading customer experience solutions that help our global business-to-business and business-to-consumer customers use data more intelligently to significantly enhance the engagements they have with their customers. Our collaboration with Infobip will give our customers access to the latest communication solutions to help continuously deliver value.”

Since joining OPN in 2018, Infobip has collaborated closely with Oracle to empower Oracle Cloud Customer Experience (CX) users. This partnership allows businesses to orchestrate consumer interactions using Oracle Responsys, Oracle Eloqua, and Oracle Digital Assistant. Infobip’s solutions facilitate personalized, omnichannel messaging across platforms like WhatsApp, Viber, and SMS, nurturing customer relationships effectively. To date, these integrations have managed over 18 billion interactions across 65 customers.

Boost sales and drive loyalty

Global VP for Strategic Alliances & Partnerships at Infobip, Veselin Vuković, says “Consumers want to have conversational experiences with a business or brand over the channels they use with their families and friends. This means firms must offer and integrate a broad range of communications channels. That’s why we’ve enhanced our collaboration with Oracle by becoming an Oracle ISV. With the ability to integrate our full omnichannel communications platform across any Oracle solution, available through Oracle Cloud Marketplace, we can help enterprises, no matter their sector or use case, create conversational experiences that increase conversions, boost sales and drive loyalty.”