New Apple ‘Midnight’ HomePod Mini: 8 Must-Know Features!

In a surprise mid-July announcement, Apple added a new color option to its popular HomePod tiny smart speaker.
The new ‘Midnight’ hue replaces the previous space gray variant and joins the existing palette of bright colors, which includes yellow, orange, blue, and white. It has a seamless, acoustically transparent mesh exterior and a backlit touch surface that illuminates from edge to edge, enhancing the sleek design.
The HomePod mini, equipped with Siri integration, offers a range of smart home features and is versatile enough for various creative applications.
Let’s delve into some:
- Intercom System: You can use the HomePod mini as an intercom to connect with family members in various rooms. Simply say, “Hey Siri, intercom [message],” and Siri will broadcast your message to all your HomePods.
- Ambient Sounds: Playing ambient sounds such as rain, ocean waves, or forest noises can help to create a calming ambiance. Simply ask Siri to play these sounds, and your HomePod mini will turn your surroundings into a peaceful environment.
- Smart Home Hub: Easily manage your smart home appliances. In addition to locking doors and turning on lights, the HomePod mini may also be used for other purposes. Devices that support HomeKit can easily interface with it.
- Assistant Cook: To discover recipes, convert measures, and set timers, use the HomePod mini in the kitchen. Its ability to read out recipes step-by-step makes cooking easy.
- Daily Briefings: Begin each day with a personalized briefing. The HomePod mini can keep you updated on the weather, news, traffic, and calendar events.
- Handoff Feature: Easily transfer audio from your iPhone to the HomePod mini and vice versa. This is ideal for continuing a podcast or music session while moving around your home.
- Find My Devices: The HomePod mini may be used to locate your iPhone or Apple Watch if you frequently misplace them. Siri will ping your devices if you simply ask it to locate them.
- Voice Reminders and Memos: Record voice messages and reminders fast. Siri is capable of reminding you about appointments, chores, and even things to put on your shopping list.