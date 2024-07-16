New Apple ‘Midnight’ HomePod Mini: 8 Must-Know Features!

In a surprise mid-July announcement, Apple added a new color option to its popular HomePod tiny smart speaker.

The new ‘Midnight’ hue replaces the previous space gray variant and joins the existing palette of bright colors, which includes yellow, orange, blue, and white. It has a seamless, acoustically transparent mesh exterior and a backlit touch surface that illuminates from edge to edge, enhancing the sleek design.

The HomePod mini, equipped with Siri integration, offers a range of smart home features and is versatile enough for various creative applications.

Let’s delve into some: