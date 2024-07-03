Software AG Takes the Lead: Gold Partnership with #DFA 2024

In a significant move that demonstrates its commitment to encouraging financial sector innovation, Software AG has proudly announced its gold sponsorship of the upcoming Digital Finance Africa summit.

This prominent event, taking place on July 4th, is a beacon for thought leadership in Africa’s banking and fintech sectors, bringing together industry executives and professionals for a day of enlightening conversations and networking at Maslow Sandton in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The theme for this year’s conference, “Empowering Africa’s Financial Future: FinTech Innovations for Inclusive Growth,” perfectly fits Software AG’s vision of a digitally empowered financial landscape.

Get to know Software AG

Software AG, a 50+ year-old software company, supports enterprises globally, with a significant presence in South Africa. They recognize software as the ultimate value driver for modern enterprises in the digital world. Since 1969, they have integrated everything to help over 10,000 businesses instantly see, decide, act, and thrive.

Their mission is to empower businesses to become truly connected by using their industry-leading suite of products, including integration, API management, IoT, analytics, and business transformation.

With a promise to touch the lives of every customer in this connected world, making every aspect of people’s lives better. From app-ordered coffee to airline schedules and wind turbines, everything is connected.

Software AG has been the innovative and independent force that guides some of the world’s best brands on their journey to becoming truly connected for 50 years. They promise to continue being the spark that drives this transformation.

Software AG to Lead Digital Transformation Dialogue at DFA as Gold Sponsor

Software AG is expected to play a key role in DFA2024. The company’s expertise in enterprise content management (ECM) software enables it to contribute distinctively to discussions about the digital economy and the future of finance in Africa.

As a gold sponsor, its involvement is not just a testament to its leadership in the field of digital solutions but also a reflection of its dedication to promoting financial innovation and offering tactical insights into the digital economy. The company’s support for DFA2024 is a clear indication of its desire to be at the forefront of the digital transformation journey that is reshaping Africa’s financial services industry.

The Digital Finance Africa conference promises to be a game-changing event, providing an opportunity to learn from the finest in the field and build connections that will impact the future of enterprises.

As the conference approaches, the anticipation grows for what promises to be a watershed moment in Africa’s financial calendar.

To be part of this transformative event, you can register here.

Additionally, IT companies with solutions for banking and FinTech companies looking to showcase their innovations can seize this opportunity by becoming sponsors. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, click here to download the sponsorship brochure.