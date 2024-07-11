Improving Indoor Cellular Coverage for South African Offices

As more organizations push digital transformation initiatives to reduce operational costs and improve employee efficiency, the importance of in-building cellular coverage cannot be overlooked. Desk phones are gradually making way for mobile devices, making cellular connectivity a vital business imperative. This is according to Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking, Tobie van Schalkwyk.

van Schalkwyk says, “More South African businesses are embracing the concept of smart buildings. This transformation sees traditional office spaces evolve into dynamic environments better suited to the requirements of a hybrid workforce. Many of these buildings adopt advanced technologies such as IoT devices and cloud-based applications to create a more intelligent workspace. The backbone of these smart technologies is access to strong and reliable cellular coverage.”

“IoT has become a boon for reducing operational expenses, with employees rotating between office and home environments. From smart thermostats and security systems to connected lighting, IoT devices are integral to enhancing efficiency and convenience.” he adds

van Schalkwyk breaks it down. Explains “offering connectivity and coverage is key elements.”

Providing consistent connectivity

However, ensuring consistent cellular coverage within buildings is still proving challenging. Architectural designs and construction materials can negatively impact cellular signals. For instance, high-rise buildings with thick concrete walls, sprawling office campuses with multiple structures, and underground facilities present unique obstacles to maintaining strong cellular signals. These factors can lead to poor connectivity and cellular dead spots, complicating the delivery of reliable cellular signals.

Furthermore, the proliferation of electronic devices within office environments can contribute to signal interference, further degrading the quality of cellular communication. Therefore, companies must invest in solutions capable of overcoming these challenges to provide reliable in-building cellular coverage for all employees.

Effective in-building cellular coverage forms the foundation for improving employee productivity and workplace efficiency. This connectivity ensures uninterrupted access to critical digital tools and resources, especially cloud-based solutions. Comprehensive internal cellular coverage facilitates better communication among employees and enhances collaboration. In emergencies, when traditional internet access is unavailable, cellular coverage becomes essential for ensuring quick and effective communication.

Delivering coverage

For its part, Nextivity has been at the forefront of providing advanced solutions to optimise in-building cellular coverage for many years. Its flagship product line, Cel-Fi, includes signal boosters that enhance cellular signals within buildings, ensuring consistent voice and data connectivity. These are designed to adapt to various building types and layouts, overcoming the unique challenges posed by different architectural designs.

Local mobile network operators MTN (36.8 million customers) and Vodacom (47.26 million customers) are long-standing clients of Nextivity. Both companies rely on Nextivity solutions to strengthen the cellular signal in remote areas as well as locations that have other cellular reception challenges.

Companies across all industry sectors therefore need to invest in comprehensive cellular coverage solutions to create productive, efficient, and innovative workplaces.