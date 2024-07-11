Why Do Organizations Need Inside-Out Views & Tech to Thrive?

Why Inside-Out Matters

All too often, African organizations look outward for guidance, mostly to Western models of success. While there’s valuable knowledge to be gained from our counterparts in the West, a one-size-fits-all approach usually doesn’t work. Africa’s rich cultural tapestry, diverse markets, and unique challenges require a tailored approach.

Here is how inside-out thinking benefits African organizations.

We first need to understand our local customer base, their needs, and preferences, as this will allow us to create products and services by Africans for Africans. African organizations need to intentionally build products and services that are relevant and resonate with Africans.

Secondly, African organizations need to identify their strengths and weaknesses and find innovative solutions using local resources and talent. The answers are closer than we think, and this is where true innovation will happen. It starts with us. Believe me, it is a ripple effect as organizations start to function efficiently and cater to the needs of our African community. It creates a foundation for long-term success, enabling sustainability.

Lastly, African organizations can benefit from inside-out thinking by taking stock and assessing their digital maturity. Technology plays a crucial role in achieving an inside-out view. Organizations need to know how well they integrate technology into the different sweet spots of their business.

In my 16 years of experience in the IT industry and running a technology consulting firm in Africa, I suggest organizations consider the following key areas when embarking on an inside-out reflective process:

Customer Focus:

Digital Presence: Do you use digital mediums that are simple, easy to use, and easily accessible by a vast majority of Africans?

Customer Engagement: Do you collect feedback from your customers?

Data Analytics: Can you analyze customer data to understand their preferences and buying habits?

Operational Efficiency:

Automation: Do you use technology to automate routine tasks, freeing up employee time for more strategic work?

Data Management: Do you have a system for storing and analyzing data to identify areas for improvement?

Communication Tools: Do you use technology to streamline communication within and outside the organization?

Empowering Employees:

Training & Development: Do you offer training programs using technology effectively?

Collaboration Tools: Do you have tools for employees to collaborate and share information easily?

Remote Work: Do you have the infrastructure to support remote working if needed?

By honestly evaluating these sweet spots, African organizations can identify gaps and prioritize investments in technology that will deliver the biggest impact by leveraging technology based on their digital maturity. Remember, technology is an enabler, not a magic solution. It must be implemented strategically to address specific needs and challenges.

Building a Brighter Future for African Businesses

By taking an inside-out view and leveraging technology strategically, African organizations can unlock their full potential. I would recommend the following tips to help you stay ahead of the digital maturity curve:

Embrace Innovation: Look for homegrown tech solutions developed by local entrepreneurs that cater to your specific market needs.

Invest in People: Technology is useless without skilled people. Intentionally train your workforce on using technology to its full potential.

Collaboration is Key: Partner with other African organizations and tech experts to share knowledge and best practices.

The future of African businesses is bright. By prioritizing an inside-out view and embracing technology, we will be able to see ourselves clearly and become not just successful but thriving forces shaping the global business landscape.

About Towela Zulu Mukosa

Towela Zulu Mukosa is the chief executive officer for BI Technologies Africa and heads their technology division. She has been helping organizations across Africa with their digital transformation initiatives for the past 10 years and has experience in business intelligence and analytics spanning 16 years.

Opinion piece by Towela Zulu Mukosa