HKCERT Cyber Security Tips for Travelling

Vacation travel season is on its way, and while everyone is relaxing and taking a break, hackers don’t rest. The Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team (HKCERT) has prepared the following travel tips to help you protect your online security while enjoying your travels:
- Don’t use public Wi-Fi: Public Wi-Fi networks may be convenient, but there are also risks. For example, hackers may set up SSIDs like those of hotels, restaurants, and shops to lure users into a trap. Therefore, you should avoid accessing sensitive information or logging into your financial accounts when connecting to public Wi-Fi. If necessary, use a VPN to encrypt your Internet connection and protect your data. If you are using a home router to set up a VPN, make sure you take appropriate security measures (e.g. avoid sharing personal VPN profile with others etc.).
- Bring your own charger: Public charging plugs are very convenient when your mobile phone is out of battery, but public charging plugs from unknown sources may be vulnerable to “Juice Jacking” and your mobile phone may be infected.
- Be careful with social media sharing: While it is fun to share your travelling experience on social media, be careful not to disclose too much information (e.g. boarding passes with your personal details printed on them). Avoid revealing your exact location or travel plans as this can make you an easy target for criminals.
- Beware of travel-related phishing attacks: Stay alert to phishing attempts. Be cautious of suspicious emails, messages or social media pop-ups that ask for your personal information or entice you to click on malicious links that advertise false discounts (e.g. travel, hotel, trip booking sites and more).
- Backup information: Regularly back up important documents and files to a secure cloud storage service with access rights or to an external hard drive. In case of any accident, you still have a copy of your valuable data.
- Remember to update and protect your devices: Before you go, make sure all your devices such as mobile phones, laptops, smart home devices (e.g. IP camera) and tablets are up to date with the latest software and security updates. Set up biometric authentication methods such as strong passwords, PIN codes, fingerprints, or facial recognition, and enable multiple authentications to keep your devices secure.
- Turn off your devices: Turn off devices that you don’t need at home and at the office (e.g. computers, routers, etc.), and when travelling turn off your portable devices when you are not using them at night.
Finally, don’t leave your devices unattended!
