DSG Appliance can be Used in Smart Medical Industry

Duxbury Networking, one of the leading distributors of networking solutions in South Africa, has announced the launch of the Duxbury Services Gateway (DSG) range. These innovative, cost-effective edge compute appliances are designed to meet the diverse needs of South African businesses, including SD-WAN, firewall, and IP PBX applications.

Different models

The DSG range consists of three models. Built on a standard x86 processor platform, the DSG appliances deliver good performance, and versatility:

DSG350: Powered by an Intel Celeron processor with 4GB of memory (expandable to 8GB) and 32GB SSD storage, this entry-level model is perfect for small businesses and basic computing needs. It offers essential network management and security features, ensuring reliable performance for everyday tasks.

DSG365: This mid-range model features an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of memory (expandable to 32GB) and 64GB SSD storage. It is designed for medium-sized businesses, providing enhanced performance for more demanding applications and advanced network management.

DSG770: The high-end model in the DSG range, equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of memory (expandable to 32GB), and 64GB SSD storage. It is tailored for large enterprises and highly demanding tasks, delivering top-tier performance, comprehensive network security, and advanced computing capabilities.

Game changer

Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking, Tobie van Schalkwyk, says “The Duxbury Services Gateway is a game-changer for businesses looking to enhance their edge computing capabilities. With its flexible and open platform, the DSG range allows businesses to adapt to their changing needs, ensuring they remain competitive in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.”

Suitable for smart medical

Companies can install their own operating systems on the DSG appliance. The range is suitable for various industry sectors, such as Industrial Automation, Energy Management, Smart Medical, Fleet and Transportation Management, Warehouse and Retail Logistics, Digital Signage, and Network Security.

In addition to their robust hardware, the DSG appliances offer several features designed to enhance performance and ensure smooth operation. These include auto power on, timed boot, Wake on LAN, and PXE boot. Furthermore, the watchdog timer allows the appliances to recover automatically after unexpected crashes, power failures, or other emergencies.

Digital transformation

“The launch of the DSG range underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We are excited to bring these advanced edge computing appliances to the South African market and look forward to helping businesses achieve their digital transformation goals.” adds van Schalkwyk

The DSG range is crafted using ultra-high-quality hardware components. Its external housing materials can adapt to various temperatures, ensuring long-term stable operation under high loads in harsh environments. The units are also dustproof and equipped with anti-corrosion, anti-vibration, and anti-shock features.