Experience Next-Level Sound: New Dell Headsets Make Debut

Introduced at the Mobile World Congress as the most intelligent wireless headset in its class, the Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset (WL7024) is now available.

The new AI-driven intelligent headset portfolio, announced in January and meticulously crafted from the ground up, is now complete with this headset. Dell’s recent AI unveilings, showcased through our commercial AI PCs and new headset portfolio, aim to elevate the contemporary user experience and position organizations for future success.

Here are the top features:

– Intelligent Technology: AI-driven noise-canceling microphones filter out background noises from the user and their audience. Adaptive ANC adjusts dynamically to different surroundings, reducing unwanted environmental noise effectively.

– Intelligent Actions: The smart headband sensor with Quick Pause intelligently manages tasks such as muting/unmuting and pausing/playing when you lift one or both earcups. Intuitive touch controls allow users to customize their audio experience easily.

– Comfort: Designed with ergonomics and comfort in mind, this headset features premium quality materials, including an adjustable leatherette headband and replaceable memory foam ear cup cushions.

– Platform Compatibility: Certified for Microsoft Teams (Open Office) and Zoom, this boomless headset is compatible with leading UC platforms.

– Lasting Charge: Conveniently charge the headset by placing it on the charging dock for rapid charging. Enjoy 12 hours of listening with just 15 minutes of charge or up to 80 hours on a full charge.