Research Shows Gaps in AI Accountability Within Industries

Stakeholder Engagement in AI Decision-Making: The research emphasizes a broad stakeholder landscape in the realm of responsible AI, with a significant emphasis on IT departments playing a proactive role. This underscores the necessity for inclusive and collaborative approaches in ethical AI deployment and governance.

In light of the ESG Research findings, Qlik acknowledges the imperative of aligning AI technologies with responsible AI principles. The company’s initiatives in this area are rooted in providing robust data management and analytics capabilities, essential for any organization aiming to navigate the complexities of AI responsibly. Qlik emphasizes the importance of a solid data foundation, critical for ensuring transparency, accountability, and fairness in AI applications.

Qlik’s dedication to responsible AI extends to its approach to innovation, where ethical considerations are seamlessly integrated into the development and deployment of its solutions. By prioritizing the creation of intuitive tools that enhance data literacy and governance, Qlik aims to tackle key challenges identified in the report, such as ensuring AI explainability and effectively managing regulatory compliance.

General Manager for Analytics Business Unit at Qlik, Brendan Grady says, “The ESG Research echoes our stance that the essence of AI adoption lies beyond technology—it’s about ensuring a solid data foundation for decision-making and innovation. At Qlik, we empower businesses not just to deploy AI but to integrate it meaningfully, aligning with their strategic objectives. This study underscores the importance of responsible AI integration as a catalyst for sustainable and impactful organisational growth.”

Principal Analyst for ESG, Michael Leone comments, “Our research confirms the growing adoption of AI across industries, but it also highlights a gap in effectively implementing responsible AI practices. As organisations accelerate their AI initiatives, the necessity for a solid foundation that supports ethical guidelines and robust data governance becomes crucial. This research aims to guide enterprises in fostering responsible innovation that aligns with both business objectives and ethical standards.”

To delve into the comprehensive findings of the ESG responsible AI research and its implications for organizations, interested parties are encouraged to download the full report. This document provides in-depth insights into the current landscape of AI integration and the crucial steps required for adopting ethical AI practices. Access the report at the following link: https://www.qlik.com/us/resource-library/evaluating-the-pillars-of-responsible-ai