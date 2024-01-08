Beyond Boundaries: Dell’s XPS Laptops Bring AI into the Design Equation

With a rich history of embracing risks, fostering curiosity, and posing significant design inquiries, XPS has consistently pushed the boundaries. At CES 2022, we unveiled our vision for the future with the XPS 13 Plus—a sophisticated, contemporary device embodying simplicity at its core. The design garnered attention, earning accolades for its elegance, style, and futuristic appeal.

Introducing the New XPS Portfolio

This bold design has permanently transformed the identity of the XPS brand. Now, we’re unifying this design approach across our XPS portfolio, introducing new screen sizes with the XPS 16 and XPS 14 and revamping the XPS 13 Plus to XPS 13. These laptops share design elements aimed at eliminating distractions and enhancing productivity.

The new XPS designs embrace a minimalist aesthetic, elevating the brand with CNC machined aluminum, Gorilla Glass 3, and tone-on-tone colors (available in Graphite and Platinum). Noteworthy features include a touch function row for seamless media and function key switching, a glass touchpad with haptic feedback, and larger keycaps for a comfortable typing experience.

Each new XPS laptop features InfinityEdge panels with OLED touch options, variable refresh rates, high resolution, stunning color, and Dolby Vision for rich detail. The audio experience is exceptional, with a quad-speaker design, support for Dolby Atmos immersive audio, and 3D stereo surround from MaxxAudio Pro by Waves. AI-enabled features, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and Windows 11, enhance creativity, productivity, and overall performance.

Style Meets Performance

Introducing the XPS 16 and XPS 14 with immersive 16- and 14-inch screens, respectively, Dell continues its legacy of engineering narrow bezels for maximum screen size. The XPS 16, equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, stands out as the most powerful XPS laptop. The XPS 14, 21% lighter than the XPS 16, offers a balance of power and mobility with optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs.

XPS 13, the trendsetter, started the design revolution and remains the thinnest and lightest XPS, weighing just 2.6lbs. With three new display options, including FHD+, QHD+ touch, and 3K+ OLED touch, it caters to diverse visual experiences, from everyday productivity to high-resolution content creation.

AI and generative AI (GenAI) take center stage, with the XPS portfolio powered by Intel Core Ultra processors featuring a built-in AI acceleration engine. This includes a neural processing unit (NPU) that optimizes workload processing, enhancing performance and preserving battery life. Copilot in Windows 11 and a dedicated Copilot key further leverage AI capabilities for seamless everyday tasks.

Sustainable From Top to Bottom

The latest XPS family from Dell showcases a commitment to sustainability by incorporating recycled aluminum and low emissions aluminum sourced from renewable energy. The packaging is crafted from 100% recycled or renewable materials, aligning with Dell’s ambitious 2030 sustainability goals. XPS family’s eco-friendly commitment earns prestigious EPEAT Gold, Climate+ Designation for strict adherence to decarbonization standards.

XPS portfolio showcases Dell’s commitment to innovative design, technology, and sustainability, providing a powerful and eco-friendly computing experience.