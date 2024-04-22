Driving Economic Growth: Uplifting Black-Owned SMEs

Allianz Commercial South Africa has joined forces with Virtue ESD to unveil the Allianz Loss Adjusters Development Program. This initiative aims to boost the presence of black-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the company’s supply chain and the broader economy.

The program offers vital support to business owners, empowering them to overcome obstacles and nurture growth. Moreover, participants can forge connections with Allianz Commercial, potentially becoming suppliers.

CEO of Allianz Commercial South Africa, Thusang Mahlangu, emphasizes the company’s commitment to fostering broader participation in the economy by black-owned businesses within the insurance industry, by relevant legislation such as the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act.

Mahlangu emphasizes that the Allianz Loss Adjusters Development Program is rooted in global best-practice principles, ensuring the scalability and sustainability of the entrepreneurs and small business suppliers involved. Since its inception in 2019, the program has already aided six companies across various areas including business strategy, sales training, marketing, finance, HR and legal, ICT and system support, personal development, and systems and processes.

Another participant in the program is SailOut Loss Adjusters , established in 2020 by Mantsena Maphophe. SailOut specializes in adjusting claims for large financial service providers and operates in Johannesburg and surrounding areas. Their mission is to provide highly technical claims services, covering small to large-scale losses and complex claims.

Rixile Loss Adjusters is also benefiting from the Allianz Loss Adjusters Development Program. Renowned for delivering unparalleled loss adjusting and insurance consultancy services across the region, Rixile Loss Adjusters has established strong alliances with prominent insurance companies through collaborative work with international loss adjusting firms. Founder Gertrude Khosa has been an integral figure in the industry since 1995 and has been a Loss Adjuster since 2004.

Di Teelo , founded in 2019, specializes in expertly managing engineering-focused claims, particularly those related to subsidence, structural collapse, and mining plant equipment. Lebo Sekano, the Founder and Managing Director, stands as a rare female figure in engineering insurance claims adjustment in South Africa.

AdjustPro Insurance Loss Adjusters , founded by experienced entrepreneur Alison Jafta, brings over thirty years of expertise in the insurance loss adjusting field. Alison and his team, with a strong industry presence since 1980 and over 18 years of experience in loss adjusting, are well-equipped to provide exceptional services.