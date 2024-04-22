Data Building on Construction Management Software- CMS

Industries relying heavily on precise project management, sturdy working conditions, and synchronized interaction between front- and back-end systems are advancing, largely thanks to the implementation of construction management software- CMS.

CEO at Databuild, Morag Evans, highlights that CMS aids professionals in this sector in solving a multitude of challenges, from evaluation to strategizing. The automation of tasks within a centralized platform ensures that all stakeholders have access to current information, facilitating enhanced coordination and decision-making across departments and project teams. Consequently, this leads to improved efficiency and productivity.

Databuild serves as an industry representative and a provider of services and solutions for the construction industry. It is also recognized as a knowledge hub for the construction and allied industries. Its mandate includes tracking the progress of trends that shape the industry, and arguably, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and machine learning stand out as some of the most dominating influences in recent history.

Optimising Construction Projects

Evans says, “Companies must see CMS for what it is – an advanced technology-driven environment that can help those in construction unlock significant value. Think of it as a seamless way to consolidate several features and functionalities on one platform. So, instead of having several, often siloed, solutions doing different things, a CMS does all that and more. It comes down to providing the means to optimise construction projects.”

Additionally, CMS can accommodate the needs of small-scale renovations or expansive skyscrapers or shopping centers. It considers all the complexities of the environment to handle intricate details, allowing managers to stay focused on delivering strategic value.

“With CMS, construction professionals can monitor and manage all the components in any project, regardless of size or scope. With multiple projects on the go, CMS is a lifesaver to help keep construction on time and, more importantly, on budget. By empowering project managers with ways to streamline planning and scheduling, CMS can also result in improved communication and collaboration between all the different role players on a project,” she adds

Other facts to consider with a CMS-centric model

Evans and her team concur with online research, which identifies risk mitigation, issue tracking, and real-time performance analytics as crucial benefits. However, there is significant effort required, and merely integrating a robust CMS into a construction project isn’t sufficient. While a CMS can offer valuable tools and capabilities, its effectiveness hinges on the quality of implementation and utilization by the project team. Successful integration necessitates adequate training, commitment from project stakeholders, and efficient change management processes to guarantee that the software aligns with project objectives and workflows.

Hence, although CMS offers significant benefits, construction companies must invest time and effort into maximizing its potential and ensuring that it adds value to their projects.