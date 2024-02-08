MDP Welcomes New Managing Director for Africa

MDP, the leading issuing and payment processing powerhouse in the Middle East and Africa, has appointed Frank Molla as the Managing Director of MDP Africa.

In this role, Molla will spearhead MDP’s efforts to deepen growth and explore new localized opportunities for scale and partnerships on the continent. His priorities will include further developing MDP’s strategic direction in Africa, guiding the next growth phase, and building increased value through sustained excellence and innovation.

With over 30 years of experience, MDP has provided card and payment processing solutions across different markets and sectors in the Middle East and North Africa. Leveraging innovative payment solutions and strategic partnerships, MDP has simplified payments for over 1,000 companies and more than 300 million people.

MDP aims to extend its impact by becoming the partner of choice, offering end-to-end card issuing and payment processing solutions for banks, fintech, telcos, corporates, and challenger banks across Africa. Molla’s appointment combines expertise to deploy market-leading solutions in Africa, aligning with MDP’s goals for growth and innovation.

Ahmed Nafie, CEO at MDP, expressed confidence in Molla’s appointment, stating, “Frank’s extensive experience and impressive track record in the Payments industry align perfectly with our vision for the future. His leadership will enhance MDP’s presence in Africa and advance our mission of simplifying payment experiences for Banks, Fintechs & SMEs.”

“I am confident that MDP is well positioned to create and capture meaningful value in Africa’s predicted Fintech growth of $65 billion by 2030. I am excited to work with an exceptional team to entrench MDP’s value through partnerships and accelerate our Africa footprint,” noted Molla on his appointment.

Frank Molla brings two decades of experience in the payments industry, having worked in diverse markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.