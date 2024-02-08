Callpay and Xion Global Collaborate on Web3 Payments

Xion Global, a Web3 payments provider, partners with Callpay, a major player in South Africa’s payments industry, to boost Web3 payments adoption.

The alliance broadens payment options for customers, offering convenience, cost savings, and security. Merchants benefit from reduced fees, efficiency, and competitive advantages.

Ronan Quarmby, CEO of Xion Global, expresses excitement about the partnership, “We are thrilled to partner with Callpay to bring our cutting-edge Web3 payment solutions to the South African market,” “This partnership will allow us to leverage our technology to support Callpay in expanding their reach in Web3 payment abilities and delivering further innovative payment solutions to their client base.

Phased rollout strategy includes gasless USDT transactions, multi-chain payments, and cashback rewards, enhancing flexibility and incentives for users.

The partnership integrates Xion’s Web3 technology with Callpay’s market presence, offering easy-to-use crypto payment methods and additional features via Callpay APIs.

Both companies aim to make payments more inclusive, efficient, and secure, aligning with the increasing cryptocurrency adoption in South Africa.

Arthur Peace, CEO of Callpay, emphasizes the partnership’s significance in expanding market leadership and delivering superior Web3 payment experiences.

Key statistics reveal significant cryptocurrency ownership and spending trends in South Africa, indicating growing acceptance and adoption.