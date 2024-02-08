Airtel Africa Launches Telesonic

Airtel Africa announces the launch of Airtel Africa Telesonic Limited (‘Telesonic’), a state-of-the-art fibre bandwidth service, leveraging ground fibre assets and submarine cable systems to meet the growing demand for wholesale data in Africa.

This initiative aims to establish local entities in key markets where Airtel Africa operates to oversee all fibre assets and manage the operational aspects of the wholesale business, with expectations for a long-term positive impact across Africa.

Telesonic boasts an extensive fibre network across the continent and has invested in the 2Africa submarine cable system, set to become the most comprehensive submarine cable across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. The ambitious project aims to provide seamless connectivity between Africa and Europe, enhancing connectivity in key sectors such as education and healthcare.

Telesonic will offer a range of products through its network of over 75,000 kilometers of terrestrial fibre across Airtel Africa’s 14 markets, including national and international leased lines, dedicated internet access, IP and IP transit services, and multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) services.

Segun Ogunsanya, Airtel Africa’s Group CEO, emphasized the company’s commitment to addressing Africa’s needs for the digital revolution through cutting-edge fibre-optic solutions. With robust and scalable infrastructure, Airtel Africa aims to bridge the digital divide, unlocking opportunities for innovation and economic growth while connecting people and ideas across borders.