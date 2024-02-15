Mastercard and Glovo Deliver Food Aid in Africa

Mastercard has joined forces with Glovo, an innovative multi-category app linking consumers with various services, to combat hunger and promote education in underserved communities. Together, they will supply over 300,000 meals to school children in Kenya and Nigeria for an entire academic year, representing a significant stride in the fight against poverty, malnutrition, and educational inadequacy.

Committed to social responsibility, Mastercard aims to empower individuals and foster equitable prosperity worldwide. By partnering with Glovo, the focus is on alleviating hunger and ensuring school children have access to nutritious meals, creating an environment conducive to learning and development.

To maximize their impact, Mastercard has strategically aligned with local charities – Food4Education in Kenya and the Lagos Food Bank Initiative in Nigeria. For every transaction made on the Glovo app, Mastercard will donate to these charities, funding a meal for a child in need. This initiative, a first of its kind in East and West Africa, underscores Mastercard’s dedication to sustainable solutions that benefit people, the planet, and overall prosperity.

Shehryar Ali, Senior Vice President and Country Manager for East Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands, stated, “Our mission is to extend the benefits of the digital economy to one billion individuals and make a significant impact in improving access for those lacking resources. Our digital value proposition aims to foster inclusion, social upliftment, and environmental preservation. It is our goal to seamlessly promote positive impact, as demonstrated by this collaboration with Glovo to support school children with nutritious meals, eradicate hunger, and enhance the learning experience.”

Caroline Mutuku, General Manager of Kenya at Glovo, emphasized, “At Glovo, we believe in initiating positive change at the grassroots level. Our partnership with Mastercard represents a joint effort to address a specific challenge: eradicating hunger and promoting equitable prosperity in Kenya and Nigeria. Recognizing that social challenges require collective action, we understand that business partnerships can have a significant impact in local communities and inspire others to undertake similar initiatives.”

Through this collaboration, Mastercard and Glovo aim to provide not only meals but also hope and happiness to children in underserved areas, creating a positive environment that will positively impact their education and well-being. This partnership highlights the importance of collective action in addressing societal challenges, and Mastercard encourages its cardholders to actively participate in this meaningful endeavor.