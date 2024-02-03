How to avoid a cryptocurrency scam

In 2023, investors lost an estimated $2 billion to scams, rug pulls, and hacks.

While technology improves, Smart Betting Guide offers insights on safeguarding your crypto in 2024.

1. Avoid Cloud Storage for Passwords and Seed Phrases

– Store passwords and seed phrases offline to prevent hacking.

– Don’t save on cloud platforms; instead, write down or engrave on a secure medium.

2. Opt for Hardware Wallets Over Exchanges

– Hardware wallets offer offline storage, preventing online attacks and exchange collapses.

– Consider potential physical loss or damage as a drawback.

3. DYOR – Do Your Own Research

– Investigate projects before investing to avoid rug pulls.

– Check developer credibility, whitepaper quality, liquidity lock, and external audit.

4. Verify Apps and Exchanges

– Avoid searching for crypto apps directly from app stores.

– Verify app developers, check reviews, and beware of spelling mistakes.

5. Implement Extra Security Measures

– Never click on suspicious email links.

– Set up Two Factor Authentication (2FA) for added security.

– Exercise caution with popups, links, and messages promising quick money.

Smart Betting Guide emphasizes shared responsibility in fortifying the foundations of cryptocurrency against threats, ensuring a secure and trustworthy financial future.