Veeam Equips Enterprises with Cyber Secure Program

Veeam® Software introduces the Veeam Cyber Secure Program. This initiative combines Veeam’s purpose-built technology with expert support to assist enterprises in preparing for, protecting against, and recovering from ransomware attacks.

The program covers pre-incident support, including architecture planning, implementation assistance, and quarterly security assessments.

In the event of an attack, customers gain access to Veeam’s dedicated Ransomware Response Team, and post-incident support ensures swift recovery. With the Veeam Cyber Secure Program, enterprises can proactively fortify their defenses and confidently navigate cyber threats.

Key components of the program include:

1. Confident Security: Offers dedicated design and implementation assistance, advanced onboarding support, and quarterly security assessments to ensure Veeam solutions adhere to the highest security standards.

2. Comprehensive Support During Cyber Incident: In the event of a ransomware attack, customers benefit from a dedicated Ransomware SWAT team, 24/7 availability, prioritized 30-minute SLAs, and support from a dedicated Support Account Manager.

3. Financial Protection: Veeam provides financial protection with the Veeam Ransomware Recovery Warranty, offering up to $5 million USD in data recovery expense reimbursement for a verified attack.

The program enhances cyber resilience, building on Veeam’s reputation as a trusted leader in cyber protection. As of 2023, Veeam surpassed $1 billion in ARR for the fifth consecutive year, reinforcing its position as the preferred choice for enterprises seeking reliable cyber resiliency and ransomware protection.