NCC Issues Directive to MTN Nigeria to Discontinue Plans to Disconnect Globacom Subscribers

On January 8, 2024, the NCC (Nigerian Communication Commission), issued a ‘Pre-Disconnection Notice’ informing subscribers of the approval granted to MTN Nigerian Communications PLc., to commence the phased disconnection of Globacom Limited (Glo) with effect from yesterday January 18, 2024.

According to a report by techeconomy, this came as a result of a long-standing interconnection debt dispute between the parties.

The NCC said in a statement signed by Reuben Mouka, the director of Public Affairs, in granting the approval the Commission was deeply conscious of the potential of the decision on consumers and therefore continued to engage both parties to facilitate a resolution which prioritizes and protects consumer interest and the seamless operation of the national telecoms network.

The NCC came to a conclusion that its parties had reached an agreement stating, “The Commission is pleased to announce that the parties have now reached agreement to resolve all outstanding issues between them.”

Furthermore they decided to put the phased disconnection on hold for a period of 21 days until January 17. Which is inline with its regulatory powers.

The statement went on to implore that, “whilst the Commission expects MTN and Glo to resolve all outstanding issues within the 21-day period, the Commission insists that interconnect debts must be settled by all operating companies as a necessary component towards with regulatory obligations of all licensees.

The Commission also stated that it is absolutely obligatory that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other licensees in the telecom industry keep to the terms and conditions of their licenses as contained in their interconnection agreements.