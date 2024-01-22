TowerCo of Africa welcomes Kash Pandya

TowerCo of Africa (TOA), a subsidiary of AXIAN Telecom, proudly announces the immediate appointment of Kash Pandya as a Non-Executive Director.

With a distinguished leadership background in telecommunications and engineering, Mr. Pandya’s expertise will play a crucial role as TOA endeavors to enhance mobile communications accessibility across Africa.

Mr. Pandya, currently Vice Chairman on the Supervisory Board of Vantage Towers AG and a Non-Executive Director on the Board of James Fisher & Son Plc, brings vast experience in managing large-scale operations and strategic planning. His notable tenure as Chairman of Climate Impact Partners and CEO of Helios Towers Plc reflects his adept leadership in guiding companies through significant growth and change.

With a Master of Philosophy in Manufacturing from Coventry University and a Bachelor of Engineering from De Montfort University, Mr. Pandya uniquely positions himself to contribute to TOA’s ongoing growth and success in meeting the increasing demand for enhanced connectivity across Africa.

“I am honored to join TowerCo of Africa at this point of their growth trajectory. The opportunity to contribute to expanding mobile communications across Africa is not only exciting but vital for connectivity and development

across the continent,” said Mr. Pandya about his appointment.