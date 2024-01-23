MaxxSouth Introduces Free Internet with Ad Support

MaxxSouth Broadband, an American internet service provider, has introduced ad-supported free internet in Mississippi using Alepo’s digital enablement solution.

Modeled after the success of Buckeye Broadband’s FreeNet service, the offering allows users to access free internet at home by watching a video ad. The initiative, addressing the digital divide, benefits underserved populations dependent on residential internet. Alepo’s WiFi platform, previously successful with Buckeye Broadband, has been instrumental in the project, facilitating rapid ROI.

MaxxSouth Broadband’s customers can choose ad-free browsing by upgrading, ensuring continuous access to essential services while generating revenue through advertisements. Alepo’s infrastructure reuse has limited upfront investment, showcasing the Carrier WiFi solution’s effectiveness.

The WiFi Service Management Platform (SMP) captures user data, providing valuable BI reports for targeted advertising, aligning with the shared mission of bridging the digital divide