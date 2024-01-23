New Innovative AI Tools to Transform Retail

In recent years, the retail landscape in Africa has witnessed a significant shift with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into commerce and marketing processes.

The advent of generative AI and data-driven insights has empowered retailers to optimize customer interactions, foster loyalty, drive revenue, and enhance employee productivity.

Let’s delve into the informative details of several AI-powered tools designed to reshape the retail experience.

Latest AI Innovations From Salesforce’s

Salesforce, a leading provider of AI Customer Relationship Management (CRM), has unveiled a range of data and AI-powered tools aimed at revolutionizing the shopping experience.

By incorporating generative AI into Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud, retail merchandisers and marketers gain access to real-time insights into customer behavior and preferences.

These tools promise to elevate customer interactions, increase loyalty, and boost overall employee productivity.

Enhancing Retail Efficiency with AI

According to recent data from Salesforce, 83% of global retailers have witnessed operational efficiency improvements through AI adoption.

Trusted customer data is crucial for implementing generative AI, with 63% of marketers emphasizing its importance.

The need for a unified platform to bring together diverse customer data and power efficient AI-driven retail experiences is more apparent than ever.

New Tools for Retail Merchandisers

1. Generative Page Designer

Generative Page Designer utilizes AI-powered natural language prompts to swiftly build, customize, and design ecommerce sites and pages. Merchandisers can input prompts to create campaigns, landing pages, or product showcases, streamlining the design process and ensuring brand consistency.

2. Return Insights in Order Management

This tool analyzes return patterns using AI, prompting retailers to make product display changes that minimize future returns. Sentiment analysis on product reviews aids in identifying potential issues, allowing retailers to take quick corrective actions.

3. Inventory Insights

Digital retailers can now have a clear view of available inventory in near real-time. This tool facilitates efficient inventory management, helping retailers anticipate demand, manage product holds, and offer personalized recommendations to customers.

4. Customer and Product Insights Dashboards

These dashboards use data from Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Data Cloud to provide merchandisers with valuable insights. Visualizing trends, such as top-selling product bundles and engaged shopper demographics, helps in crafting targeted commerce experiences.

Tools for Retail Marketers

1. Global Promotion Management

This tool aids retailers in forecasting potential promotion revenue by integrating customer marketing and promotions data with predictive insights. Marketers can coordinate pricing and rewards initiatives for both loyalty members and non-loyalty customers, ensuring a comprehensive and strategic approach.

2. Referral Marketing

With pre-built templates and a ‘Likely to Refer’ AI tool, brands can efficiently launch referral programs and enhance conversions. Analyzing trends enables marketers to fine-tune promotions, creating connected experiences across various channels.

3. Segment Creation

Generative AI prompts, coupled with trusted data from Data Cloud, enable retailers to create targeted segments in minutes. These segments can be activated across marketing, commerce, and service touchpoints for tailored journeys, offers, and recommendations.

4. Content Creation for Marketing Cloud Engagement

Addressing content bottlenecks, this tool allows retail marketers to automatically create personalized visual content, email subject lines, and body copy at scale. Grounded in first-party data within the Einstein Trust Layer, this feature enhances customer satisfaction and conversion rates.

The infusion of AI into African retail is reshaping the industry by providing retailers with powerful tools to optimize every aspect of the customer journey.

As AI continues to evolve, these innovative tools are poised to redefine customer engagement, loyalty, and overall retail success across the continent.