Shoprite Welcomes Hope Sonic’s Eco-Friendly Kasi Kruza Ride-On: Sustainable Fun for Kids

In an exciting development, Shoprite supermarkets nationwide are now offering the Kasi Kruza ride-on motorbike, a brand-new creation from South African toy manufacturer Hope Sonic.

What makes this ride-on particularly noteworthy is its construction, made almost entirely from recycled materials, aligning with a commitment to sustainability.

Vibrant and Sustainable Fun for Kids

Boasting a striking red and black color scheme, the Kasi Kruza is designed for children aged 3-10 years.

Priced at R349.99, this eco-friendly ride-on comes equipped with a unique delivery box feature that adds an interactive element, allowing young riders to open and close it.

Additionally, customizable number plates provide a personalized touch for young enthusiasts.

Hope Sonic: Supplier of the Year

Hope Sonic, recently announced as the Shoprite Group’s 2023 Supplier of the Year in the General Merchandise and Furniture category, has a track record of transforming classic ride-ons. Earlier this year, they introduced the widely popular Checkers Sixty60 push bike.

Managing Partner’s Perspective

“The Kasi Kruza comes off the back of the Sixty60 bike’s runaway success. Everyone wants one, and while keeping up with production has certainly been a welcome challenge, we are ready to deliver thousands more Kasi Kruza bikes to Shoprite stores across South Africa before Christmas,” commented David Damon, Managing Partner at Hope Sonic.

Hope Sonic’s Positive Impact

Situated in Blackheath, Cape Town, Hope Sonic serves as a key supplier for Shoprite and Checkers, providing various toys such as building blocks, diggers, and trucks. Beyond innovation, this collaboration has contributed to employment growth.

Over the past year, the factory has increased employment by 30-35%, currently providing jobs for approximately 130 individuals, many of whom reside within walking distance of the facility.

Economic Growth and Sustainability in Toy Manufacturing

David Damon emphasized the significance of this growth, stating, “We were able to create more jobs and now employ approximately 130 people, most of whom live within walking distance of our factory.”

The success of the Kasi Kruza not only brings joy to young riders but also reflects the positive intersection of economic growth and sustainability in the realm of toy manufacturing.