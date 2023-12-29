Inaugural Digital Skills Forum in Congo Garners 700+ Attendees

Smart Africa successfully hosted the inaugural Digital Skills Forum, a pan-African event dedicated to promoting the development of digital skills.

Organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Digital Economy (MPTEN), the Centre Africain de Recherche sur l’Intelligence Artificielle (CARIA), and the Africa Digital Academy (ADA), the forum, held over three days under the theme “Building a Digital Talent Pipeline for Africa,” aimed to underscore the critical need for developing digital skills among African pupils and students.

The main focus areas of the event included digital education, professional training, digital inclusion, access to infrastructure and technologies, and the promotion of entrepreneurship and digital innovation.

The forum witnessed the launch of two significant initiatives to advance digitalization: the Smart Devices blueprint, led by the Republic of Congo, striving to establish a sustainable framework for affordable devices in Africa, and the Smart Africa Youth Chapter in Congo, designed as a platform for education, collaboration, and empowerment to nurture a new generation of tech-savvy and innovative business leaders. The Smart Africa Youth Chapter is specifically geared toward equipping youth and entrepreneurs with essential digital competencies.

Mr. Lacina Koné, CEO of Smart Africa, emphasized the urgent need to bridge the digital skills gap, stating, “Lack of relevant skills in this digital age can limit opportunities for African countries to make the most of digital technologies”

Honorable Minister of Posts and Telecommunications and Digital Economy, Mr. Léon Juste Ibombo, “the average 4.5% increase in GDP in Africa thanks to digital technology shows that this sector is making a real contribution to the development and diversification of economies. That’s what this forum is all about.”

The Digital Skills Forum included lively discussions, training sessions, masterclasses, and keynotes by digital skills experts. The event also featured exhibitions, demonstrations, job dating, competitions, and various engaging activities.