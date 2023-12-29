From Smartphones to EVs: Xiaomi Introduces the SU7

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone giant, has officially entered the electric vehicle market with its debut SU7, unveiled on December 28, 2023. This five-seat sedan features a panoramic glass roof, sleek exterior, and robust performance.

Powered by a 100 kWh battery, the SU7 boasts an impressive range of up to 600 km on a single charge and supports fast charging, replenishing 80% of the battery in just 30 minutes. The car offers two motor options: a single-motor rear-wheel drive with 295 hp and 0-100 km/h acceleration in 6.5 seconds, and a dual-motor all-wheel drive with 663 hp and 0-100 km/h acceleration in 3.9 seconds, reaching a top speed of 265 km/h.

Loaded with advanced features, including a 15.6-inch touchscreen display, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, Harman Kardon sound system, and a lidar sensor for autonomous driving capabilities, the SU7 runs on Xiaomi’s custom operating system, HyperOS.

Manufactured by Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co. (BAIC), the SU7 uses batteries from major suppliers CATL and BYD. With a titanium body, it combines lightweight and strength. With a $10 billion investment in its electric vehicle division and over 1,000 engineers and designers, Xiaomi aims to secure a spot among the world’s top five automakers. Plans include launching more models, including SUVs and hatchbacks.