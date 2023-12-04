4 Insights to Safeguard Your Data During the Festive Break

It’s that time of the year when businesses start winding down for the holidays. Employees set their out-of-office messages, and the familiar phrase, “We’ll touch base in January,” is heard.

While many organizations take a break, cybercriminals see an opportunity to exploit the relaxed behaviors of the season. As teams plan to leave and organize skeleton staff duties, this shift creates an environment ripe for cyber threats. Organizations need to strengthen their cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive data and systems.

1. Maintain Good Cybersecurity Hygiene:

While cybersecurity solutions aim to keep organizations and their data safe, employees play a crucial role in defense. Remind staff about good cybersecurity hygiene, emphasizing simple habits like double-checking email attachments and links. Trend Micro’s recent research reveals a notable increase in spam attachments, especially PDFs, making it crucial to scrutinize files from unknown addresses.

2. Don’t Become a Ransomware Victim:

The number of ransomware incidents in South Africa has increased by over 40%, according to Trend Micro’s October research. Ransomware groups continuously update their techniques, requiring proactive steps for prevention and mitigation. Adopting solutions like attack surface risk management and extended detection and response (XDR), along with a Zero Trust strategy, forms a solid foundation against ransomware attacks.

3. Follow the 3-2-1 Backup Rule:

To prevent data loss over the holiday break, adhere to the 3-2-1 backup rule: create three backup copies on two different media, with one backup stored in a separate location. Regular backup processes, supported by cloud infrastructure, help prevent disruptions in case of a cyberattack, enabling seamless data restoration.

4. Accept That Update:

Before logging off for the year, ensure employees have the latest security updates. Encourage staff to accept these updates promptly, as they often include essential security patches addressing vulnerabilities and preventing potential attacks. Despite some viewing updates as a disruption, they play a crucial role in maintaining a secure system.

As the festive season approaches, organizations face unique challenges in maintaining robust security. By implementing the right safeguards, organizations can navigate the holiday season with confidence and resilience.