Virtual Reality Learning Initiative Launches in South Africa

Inspired Education Group proudly announces the expansion of its Virtual Reality (VR) and Metaverse-based learning program to selected schools in South Africa. Following a successful pilot in five international schools, Inspired is now introducing this innovative educational approach to Reddam House Helderfontein and Reddam House Waterfall in South Africa.

The Metaverse has the potential to revolutionize the quality of education for young students. Inspired initiated its Metaverse pilot in March 2022, and the feedback from students, parents, and teachers has been overwhelmingly positive. The feedback consistently highlights that VR and the Metaverse provide children with a more engaging and dynamic interaction with academic material, ultimately improving information retention and comprehension.

Through VR-based learning, Inspired students are conducting nuclear science experiments, virtually experiencing iconic landmarks like the Pantheon and the pyramids, and exploring the inner workings of volcanoes as if they were inside the rock formation itself. Virtual reality has become an integral part of Inspired’s King’s InterHigh (KIH) International Baccalaureate® Diploma Programme, with students participating in at least one Metaverse class every week. These lessons seamlessly combine the best in educational technology, online teaching methods, and immersive experiences. VR-based learning now accounts for 5% of the curriculum at KIH.

Research findings demonstrate that VR and the Metaverse have reached a tipping point, with 51% of parents agreeing that this technology has a positive impact on their children’s education. Additionally, 24% of parents believe that the Metaverse caters to their child’s unique learning style.

Ravi Nadasen, Chief Executive of Inspired Schools Africa, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, “Inspired was the first global group of schools to invest in and implement a Metaverse-based education model. We are now thrilled to expand our Metaverse and Virtual Reality pilot program. Learning should be engaging and immersive, enabling deeper and more effective learning. When VR is combined with the Metaverse, students gain access to activities that were previously beyond their reach. They can teleport to distant places, travel through time, and experience ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ scenarios from their classrooms. This approach motivates students, aligning with their digital native, gamified worlds, while instilling a profound love and fascination for learning. This love of learning is at the heart of the Inspired way of teaching.”

Quinton Pascoe, Executive Head of Reddam House Waterfall, shared his excitement, saying, “This initiative reflects a forward-thinking approach to education, acknowledging the importance of adapting to the digital age and preparing students for the future. By integrating VR and Metaverse tools into the classroom, our schools are creating immersive and interactive environments that can profoundly engage students, enabling them to explore subjects in new and innovative ways. This move not only caters to different learning styles but also provides a glimpse into the possibilities of education in the digital era.

“Furthermore, embracing VR and the Metaverse can help bridge geographical and cultural gaps, opening up opportunities for global collaboration and understanding. Students can interact with peers and educators from around the world, fostering a more interconnected and diverse learning community. As technology continues to evolve, it’s wonderful to witness educational institutions like Reddam House Waterfall and Reddam House Helderfontein adopting these tools for education. This initiative is undoubtedly a step towards creating a dynamic and future-ready learning environment that nurtures creativity, critical thinking, and adaptability in students.”

Graham Bennetts, Executive Head of Reddam House Helderfontein, concludes, “This is the beauty of being part of an international group of schools, where we share the best educational practices and enhance our own with a worldwide flavor.”