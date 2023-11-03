Top 10 Most Popular Stocks on Social Media

Investing in stock can be rewarding. There are several stocks in the social media space that stand. These companies have demonstrated their prowess in capturing the attention of billions of users but have also shown remarkable resilience in the face of ever-changing trends.

Here, we take a closer look at stocks which have been found to be performing well that investors are currently most interested in investing in, based on the amount of content about their stocks were created and viewed on TikTok and Instagram.

The findings are derived from a new study by online trading provider City Index, which analysed every company in the S&P 500 based on how much content on their stocks and shares had been created and viewed on TikTok and Instagram, these were the stocks that performed the best.

Disney: despite ongoing writers strikes over the last three months that have halted all scripted film and TV production and caused numerous delays, City Index study’s show that investors are most interest in investing in Disney stock. The company’s share price has remained at $85 in recent weeks, down more than $100 from its all-time high which exceeded $200 in March 2021.

2. Netflix: The second most popular stock on social media is Netflix, which has more than 13 million video views on Tiktok and Instagram. The platform is the subject of 1,384 videos about its financial performance, with 4,635 hashtags. The video streaming platform’s most recent earnings report revealed it had added 5.9 million new subscribers in the second quarter of 2023. The company’s stock price is currently around $380, down from its all-time high in November 2021, when it peaked over $690.

3. Amazon: Amazon ranks as the third most popular stock to invest in with 5.9 million video views on circulating content on social media channels. The company reported that for the second quarter of 2023, that ended 30 June, it had net sales of $134.4 billion, while its share price has steadily risen this year, and is currently around $128.

4. Tesla: Tesla is the fourth most ranked company to invest in. Tesla’s share prices are around $260 and it has a market capitalization of $813 billion, which is the second highest out for the companies in the top five, behind Amazon, which stands at $1.32 trillion.

5. Walmart: Coming in at fifth place is Walmart. City Index’s analysis revealed that the content around the company’s shares received more than 4.7 million views of videos discussing its financial performance, along with 2,570 dedicated hashtags. Its share price is currently $165,52.

6. Costco: Costco’s current share price is sitting at $555,97 with social media views on the interest in investing in its shares exceeding 5,928,615.

7. Microsoft: Microsoft takes 7th place, with 312 published videos, 1,950,336 total video views and 1,944 hashtags – indicating an incredible viral response towards investing in the company. The current price for a Microsoft share is $348,32.

8. 3M: Ranking at 8th place, 3M was found to have 315 published videos, 1,653,844 total video views and 2,000 hashtags. 3M has a value Score of B, placing it into the top 40% of the current highest performing stocks, making it a solid choice for value investors, other metrics also reinforce this. The current share price for this share is $92,31.

9. Nike: Nike holds the 9th position as the most attractive stock to invest based on its social media popularity. Results show that the brand has 245 videos published, 1,308,044 total video views and 1,225 hashtags. The current share price for Nike is $105,08.

10. Starbucks: Last but certainly not least, is Starbucks – arguably one of the best coffee makers in the world – takes 10th place. City Index’s study shows that the company currently has 165 published videos, 1,714,216 total video views and 725 hashtags. The current share price is $100,01.