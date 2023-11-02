New CEO of the Liquid C2 Business Unit in the Building!!

Liquid Intelligent Technologies appointed Oswald Jumira as the CEO of the Liquid C2 business unit. He will drive Liquid C2’s growth, innovation, and strategy in the cloud and cyber security business. Oswald was the CEO of Vaya Technologies (Vaya), one of the business units of Cassava Technologies.

Commenting on his appointment, Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies, said, “Oswald’s appointment as CEO of our Cloud and Cyber Security business was a natural choice for us. He has been a member of the senior management team for many years, including as CEO of Vaya Technologies. He has deep industry relationships, is well respected for his ability to execute business plans, and is the right person to drive Liquid C2’s growth and securely enable the digital transformation journeys of our customers”.

“I am honored to be appointed to this position and, most importantly, leading a group of dynamic professionals passionate about cloud adoption in Africa and ensuring secure digital transformation for our clients through our cyber security solutions. I intend to deepen the relationships with our local and global strategic partners and to accelerate our already stellar growth through product innovation and customer service” says Oswald.

A seasoned ICT professional, Oswald has over 15 of experience in technology and business development across numerous African countries. Prior to his appointment as CEO of Liquid C2, Oswald led a team at Vaya Technologies Limited, a Cassava Technologies company, focusing on building and scaling commercially viable digital products in the agriculture, healthcare, logistics, and education space. Previously, Oswald worked with fintech startups in Nigeria and Kenya, looking at how to drive the adoption of digital financial services.