Swipe, Play, Win with Pick n Pay Smart Hopper’ Game

Pick n Pay Smart Shopper has introduced ‘Smart Hopper,’ an exciting game in its revamped app, allowing customers to play daily and win vouchers for extra savings. The game involves navigating through various levels, reminiscent of classic arcade games, as players hop between virtual shelves to collect products. With increasing challenges, the rewards also rise, including 5X Smart Shopper points on selected items, bonus points for BP fuel purchases, and exclusive cash-off vouchers.

Players can accumulate up to seven vouchers per week, with rewards received for each new level unlocked, resetting every Monday. The ‘Smart Hopper’ reward voucher is instantly available on the Smart Shopper app for users to load onto their cards and enjoy boosted rewards by swiping their cards in-store.

Wayne Mhlanga, Digital Transformation Officer at Pick n Pay, says, “Smart Hopper is good fun for customers to play – simple yet challenging. But it is also a creative way for us to engage with our customers and reward them for it, over and above the benefits our customers already get by swiping their card.”

The gamification initiative is part of Pick n Pay’s broader strategy to make its loyalty program the most engaging in South Africa. The retailer has also introduced ‘Smart Shopper Happy Hour’ on its app, offering massive discount vouchers for registered members during a specific one-hour slot, further enhancing customer engagement and savings opportunities. The relaunched Smart Shopper app has seen significant growth in its active user base since October 2023, becoming a compelling mobile platform for South Africans.